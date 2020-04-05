Borno governor pledges to irrigate lake in displaced communities

Related News

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, on Sunday, took a boat ride across a popular lake to visit 28 communities that were displaced after recent attacks by Boko Haram.

Agrarian communities around Lake Alau, the second known lake in Borno State, were recently attacked by suspected ISWAP and Boko Haram insurgents who caused residents to abandon their homes.

Majority of the displaced persons are still in camps in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Mr Zulum was ferried in a military boat.

The Nigeria military counterinsurgency force has naval, army and air force components that are currently fighting Boko Haram.

Before now, it is believed Boko Haram has a large presence around the Alau lake communities. Located about 20km from Maiduguri, Alau lake provides a large part of the vegetable and fish needs of the city and serves the state’s largest water dam.

With the recent rescue of communities once held by Boko Haram, the state has begun to initiate programmes that would see to the return of irrigation farming around Alau lake.

Isa Gusau, the governor’s spokesperson, said in a statement that Mr Zulum’s trip to the agrarian communities was “to explore how irrigation activities can be restored in order to create livelihoods for settlers.”

”We are purposely here to look into ways we can bring back irrigation activities along the shores of this lake Alau,” the statement quoted the governor as saying at the communities.

“As we know, 28 communities were displaced and we will look into the possibility of resettling our brothers and sisters.”

The governor acknowledged the military’s commitment towards protecting lives, saying his administration “will liaise with them to ensure sustained security of lives and property.”

Earlier, the governor visited the water pumping station at Alau to assess the ongoing maintenance works and equipment there.

“He was also at Maiduguri water treatment plant to see the turn around maintenance carried out by the Borno state ministry of water resources,” said Mr Gusau.

“The governor was pleased with the quality of work being undertaken at the water treatment plant by the management and staff of the ministry of water resources.”

Mr Zulum reiterated his government’s commitment to providing potable water to the residents.

“We must do everything for our people to continually supply clean water to citizens,” he said.

Only a few of the communities have returned. Many are still in the camps in Maiduguri.