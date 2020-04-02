Buhari mourns Emir of Jere

President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Al-Jazeera]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Al-Jazeera]

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Kaduna State over the death of Emir of Jere, Sa’ad Usman, at the age of 70.

Mr Buhari, in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, urged the people to find solace in the good works of the deceased.

The president commiserated with family members, friends and associates of the traditional ruler, who served the country extensively as a public servant, including working as Secretary to the Government of Kaduna State.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai appoints Sanusi Chancellor of Kaduna State University

He prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family he left behind.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.