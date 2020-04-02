Buhari mourns Emir of Jere

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Kaduna State over the death of Emir of Jere, Sa’ad Usman, at the age of 70.
Mr Buhari, in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, urged the people to find solace in the good works of the deceased.
The president commiserated with family members, friends and associates of the traditional ruler, who served the country extensively as a public servant, including working as Secretary to the Government of Kaduna State.
He prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family he left behind.
(NAN)
