APC expels Reps member over anti-party activities

A member of the House of Representatives, Usman Kumo, has been dismissed from his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for alleged anti-party activities and actions capable of bringing the party to disrepute.

The decision to expel Mr Kumo from the party was taken by APC leaders of his Kumo East Ward of Akko Local Government Area in Gombe State.

A resolution of the executive committee of the party listed a number of alleged infringements to justify the lawmaker’s expulsion.

The resolution which was signed by 21 APC leaders of Kumo East was addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, and copied to security and political leaders.

But in a telephone interview, Mr Kumo discredited the resolution alleging that some of the signatures were forged.

The party leadership accused the lawmaker of anti-party activities, “infamous conduct in his official capacity and other offences likely to have adverse effects on the reputation, progress and stability of our great party.

They said the decision to suspend Mr Kumo was taken after an investigation by a seven-member committee constituted by the ward executives.

“Having completed its assignment, the disciplinary committee submitted its report and recommendations to the ward executive committee.”

Lawmaker reacts

When contacted, Mr Kumo described the action as a charade that was designed to tarnish his image.

Hon Usman Bello Kumo

“This cannot stand anywhere because in the case of (APC National Chairman) Oshiomhole the Supreme Court said only the National Executive Council of the party can dismiss any member from the party, not any individual or chapter.

“Moreover, as I am talking to you, we just delivered a letter to the IGP to investigate that letter because right now we have people who said their signatures were forged,” he said.

