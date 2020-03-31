BREAKING: Bauchi records third case of coronavirus

BREAKING
BREAKING

The Bauchi State Government has confirmed a third case of COVID-19 in the state.

The victim is a 55 years old man who tested positive for the virus.

Addressing journalists at one of the isolation centres in Bauchi, the deputy governor of the state, Bala Tela, said a third case was confirmed when the disease control centre, NCDC, returned the result of the 21 suspected blood samples taken for testing.

The deputy governor, who is the chairman of the state task force on COVID-19, said the third case was part of the 70 blood samples tested in the state so far.

He said all the three cases including the state governor, Bala Mohammed, are currently being managed at the isolation centre at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching hospital.

The deputy governor lamented that the state has done some contact tracing of the first and second index cases but they are yet to get their blood samples taken.

The Bauchi announcement indicates that more Nigerians have tested positive to COVID-19 than the 135 last announced by the NCDC earlier today. Bauchi only had two cases among the 135.

The NCDC is expected to update its data later today.

Details later…

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.