COVID-19: Yobe governor inspects isolation centre, orders decongestion of commercial vehicles

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, on Monday, inspected one of the isolation centres for the treatment of cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The 18-bed capacity centre has about three ventilators, according to the Commissioner for Health, Mohammed Gana, who took the governor around the facility.

The commissioner also said there are ten ventilators across the state which are distributed to the centres.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the state has three isolation centres, comprising the one at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital and one at Federal Medical Centre, Nguru with a bed capacity of five and 20 respectively.

The governor, who was satisfied with the level of preparedness, underscored the proactive measures taken by the ministry despite the zero status of the state for COVID-19.

“We are pleased that we do not have a single case of Coronavirus in the state but we don’t have to relax until there is one before preparing for it.

“As you are aware, Yobe and other states in the North East are faced with the problem of Boko Haram insurgency and now the threat of Coronavirus,” Mr Buni said.

In a similar vein, the governor ordered the immediate reduction and decongestion of commercial vehicles in the state.

The new orders also affect the intra-township tricycle operators, popularly known as KAKE NAPEP, who are by the orders restricted to carry only two passengers as against five sometimes.

Under the new guidelines issued by the State COVID-19 Prevention and Control Committee, under the chairmanship of His Excellency the Deputy Governor, Idi Gubana, said the measures are aimed at enforcing social distancing in commercial vehicles which are always overloaded with goods and humans.

Below are full resolutions after a review of the committee meeting today Monday 30, March, 2020:

1. That the Yobe State Government appreciates the people of the state for their steadfast compliance with the recommendations earlier made by the committee.

2. That the State Government recognises that such compliance is absolutely necessary in ensuring that the state remains free from the coronavirus disease.

3. The Yobe State Government has already announced the closure of the state’s borders with neighbouring states and with the neighbouring Niger Republic from Tuesday 31st March 2020, from 12 midnight.

4. The committee resolves that, henceforth, all commercial tricycle operators are to carry a maximum of two passengers only at a time while commercial vehicles would carry a maximum of four people including the driver (for (Saloon) cars) and two people per row of seats for buses. This is to maintain adequate social distancing while on transit.

5. Additionally, all commercial drivers and riders must ensure appropriate respiratory etiquette and personal hygiene while carrying passengers, especially handwashing with soap and water or with hand sanitizer.

6. The committee also reminds the people of the state about the absolute need to maintain social distancing at all times and to avoid crowded places. Since COVID-19 is a viral disease that is spread quickly through contact, social distancing is, for now, one of the best antidotes against the spread of the disease.

7. The committee urges everyone to intensify prayers for Almighty Allah (SWT) to provide a way out of the crisis for all of humanity.