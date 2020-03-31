Coronavirus: AUN transitions to online learning for spring 2020 semester

Related News

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) has announced a switch to the online mode of instruction for the remaining Spring 2020 semester.

This follows the shutdown of all tertiary institutions by the federal government as a precautionary measure against further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Monday night, the institution’s Vice President for University Relations, Abubakar Tahir, said AUN would begin course delivery through online channels with effect from Monday, March 30 to April 17, 2020.

“This is a familiar measure deploying AUN’s vast technological resources and support infrastructure toward ensuring that the remaining weeks of the semester are concluded within reason while meeting the remaining learning outcomes of the courses our students are enrolled in”, Mr Tahir said.

According to Mr Tahir, the AUN’s President (vice-chancellor), Dawn Dekle, while announcing the closure of the campus on March 20, assured departing students and their parents of continuity in their studies despite the shutdown as the University prepared to switch to online delivery modes which students and faculty (lecturers) are already familiar with.

“I am proud of how our AUN learning community is adjusting to the COVID-19 health crisis. We have transitioned to alternative learning platforms quickly, allowing us to continue our Spring 2020 semester with as little disruption to the academic calendar as possible,” Mr Tahir quoted Ms Dekle as saying.

Transition to online delivery systems

Mr Tahir said the Office of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance (APQA), in collaboration with the Office of Technology Support (OTS), organised refresher sessions on the use of online course delivery systems for faculty and staff.

He said participants were drawn from the Schools of Information Technology & Computing, Business & Entrepreneurship, Arts & Sciences, Law, and Engineering.

He also said students have been assigned a Mentor and Learning Support Advisors who will facilitate additional support and interface with instructors and support staff elsewhere.

He said the AUN library has granted undergraduate and post-graduate students unimpeded access to scholarly e-books and e-journal articles they may require for their courses and research.

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) was established in 2004 by former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar. It has grown to become of the country’s best universities.

Currently, Nigeria has 131 confirmed cases of Coronavirus. The breakdown of cases by states shows that Lagos remains the epicentre of the disease in the country.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control show that Lagos State leads with 81 cases, followed by 25 in Abuja, Ogun – 3, Kaduna – 3, Oyo – 8, Edo – 2, Bauchi – 2, Enugu – 2, and Osun – 2. Ekiti, Rivers and Benue states have one case of the infection each.