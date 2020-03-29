Horseriding gunmen abduct woman in Jigawa

Horses used to illustrate the story.
Horses used to illustrate the story.

Horse-riding gunmen on Saturday kidnapped an elderly woman in Takanebu community, Miga Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Residents said the gunmen stormed the community on horses and abducted Harira Nasir, the mother of Abdulkarim Nasir, an influential member of the community.

The Jigawa police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident.

He said the victim was abducted at her son’s residence and that the gunmen also went away with some valuables.

Mr Jinjiri said the police have dispatched more personnel to the area to comb the bush where the suspected gunmen are believed to be hiding.

A relative of the victim told reporters that about 10 armed gunmen arrived their victim’s house early on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Police confirm release of abducted Catholic priest

“They gained entrance by jumping over the fence and demanded the whereabouts of their prime target which is Hajiya. We saw all of them carrying guns, we know we have no other alternative than to surrender her,” the source said asking not to be named.

They went away with the victim on their horses, he added.

Jigawa is one of the North-western states that have suffered from attacks by armed bandits.

Other states that have suffered such attacks are Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna.

Apart from kidnapping for ransom, the bandits have also killed hundreds of people in the last few years.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.