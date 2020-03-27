Coronavirus: 47 of 70 suspected cases in Bauchi test negative – Official

Related News

The Bauchi State ministry of health on Friday announced that 47 out of the 70 persons whose blood samples were taken for tests for suspected coronavirus infection have tested negative.

The commissioner for health in Bauchi, Aliyu Maigoro, who announced this at a press briefing in his office, said 21 more results sent to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are being expected.

Mr Maigoro noted that the 70 cases include the first and second index cases which are the state governor, Bala Mohammed, who recently tested positive, and an unnamed 62 years old man.

“Yesterday we retrieved additional results of the samples taken and 47 of them were returned negative. A total of 68 samples were taken since the first index case was reported positive. We are now awaiting 21 samples.”

The health commissioner said the governor has been responding to treatment without any symptom manifesting.

He added that the second index too who was taken into the isolation centre was also “asymptomatic except for some minor body pains.”

He said a team of medical experts is attending to the two index cases.

He said the ministry of health has embarked on intensive contact tracing for both index cases.

“We are almost done with the contact tracing of the first index case, while that of the second index case is still ongoing,” he said.

The commissioner did not give the total number of contacts that have been traced so far.

Challenges

The commissioner lamented that more blood samples of the traced contacts would have been taken “but the ministry could not do so because the state lacks the sample containers”.

“We could not take the blood samples of the traced contacts because we lack transportation media which is critical to the process of blood samples taking.

“So far, we have exhausted the ones given to us by the NCDC. So we are still waiting for more sample containers to take the blood samples of the traced contacts.”

He said due to lack of sample containers, the traced contacts have been given thermometers with which they could use to constantly check their body temperatures pending until the government gets more sample containers.

“So far, we are awaiting promised donations from seven agencies who have promised to assist us in that regard. But for now, the Bauchi State Government has not received any assistance in that regard, except those gotten from the NCDC.”

He said “the entire Government House Bauchi, as well as the residences of the two index cases, have been fumigated.”