I am sound, in good spirit – Bauchi gov

Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State.
Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State.

Again, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has spoken from his isolation after his diagnosis with coronavirus.

The governor assured the people of the state that he was very sound and in good spirits despite testing positive to the virus.

This is contained in a good will message signed by Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant to the governor, on Friday in Bauchi.

Mr Mohammed was diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday following a test he requested.

In the message, the governor was quoted as regretting that his condition would not allow him to serve his dear people at this critical time of need, stressing, however, that the challenges were surmountable by God’s grace.

Mohammad also thanked well-wishers for their concern, care, prayers as well as their love, encouragement and good wishes.

He said: “By God’s grace; we shall have the courage, strength and faith to overcome all the tribulations.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Three new suspected cases under isolation in Lagos

“God is the Greatest! He is sufficient and merciful; may these tests be the utmost expiation of our sins, limitations and inadequacies.

“Insha Allah; we shall overcome with humility. I wish all the people of Bauchi and Nigeria, Allah’s bountiful blessings, prosperity and protection from the scourge of sickness, insecurity and poverty.

“Thank God, I am still leading the fight against our numerous challenges from isolation,” he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.