Gov Zulum donates money to families of 47 slain soldiers

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has donated N500,000 in cash to the families of each of the 47 soldiers who lost their lives during an attack by Boko Haram on Sunday at Gorgi village in Yobe State.

The soldiers lost their lives in a deadly ambush on their convoy.

Mr Zulum was on Friday at the Brigadier Maimalari Barracks to sympathise with the military.

The governor, according to a statement by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, said the N500,000 cash was not given as rebate for losing their loved ones “but as social protection at tough economic times caused by COVID-19-inspired lockdowns across the country.”

Mr Zulum, who was received by the General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Nigeria Army, A.K Ibrahim, conveyed his condolences and words of solidarity with the military.

“The Government and people of Borno state share the grief of the Nigerian military, particularly those of bereaved families of the soldiers who died last week at a time the country is faced wa ith pandemic, ” he said.

“We pray for the repose of the souls of these gallant soldiers and we salute and appreciate their supreme sacrifices. Nothing can compensate for losing these precious brothers and patriotic Nigerians. We commiserate with their families and because of our area tough and unprecedented times, the government of Borno will support each family with N500,000. Importantly also, we hope the unfortunate incident will not dampen the spirit of our gallant military in our shared fight against Boko Haram,” Mr Zulum said.

Meets the widows

After delivering his condolences, Governor Zulum met the widows of some of the bereaved soldiers.

The statement indicated that the governor directed that an accurate and verifiable list of all widows and families be compiled, with each identifying her choice of small scale business and bank account details attached to every name so that the government can transfer startups to them.

“You the widows and those married women with children have borne the impact of the sacrifices made by your soldier-husbands,” the governor said.

“We know your pains and we share them. We are mightily proud of your husbands and we salute them and you who stand by them.

“We will support you in ways we can and we will support you directly through your bank accounts so that you sta art business and boost the ones you are d,oing,” Mr Zulum said.

Gifts for the barracks

Mr Zulum, before departing the barracks, announced the release of additional transformers to enhance power supply in the barracks to complement an earlier one released last week which the GOC said was already being used at the barrack.

The governor also announced the drilling of two boreholes with distribution lines to families.