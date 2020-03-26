Nigerian military destroys terrorists’ hideout in Borno – DHQ

Nigerian troopsused to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]
Nigerian Army used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]

The Defence Headquarters says Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), have destroyed the hideout of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an air strike at Muktu in Northern Borno.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, a brigadier general, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Onyeuko explained that the mission was executed by the Air Component of OPLD, on Wednesday, March 25, as part of the ongoing subsidiary Operation Decisive Edge.

He said the success was recorded after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) flights indicated that the ISWAP elements were using some compounds in two locations within the settlement to store their logistics and train their fighters.

“Accordingly, the theatre command of OPLD, dispatched its fighter jets to engage the identified compounds, scoring accurate hits leading to the destruction of the structures as well as the neutralization of their occupants.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation,” he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.