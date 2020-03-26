Coronavirus: Jigawa shuts routes to Bauchi, others

Governor Badaru of Jigawa State
The Jigawa State Government on Thursday announced it had shut its land borders with neighbouring Bauchi and others following the confirmed case of coronavirus in the state.

The state commissioner of health, Abba Zakari, told reporters the decision would be effective as from Friday, March 27.

Mr Zakari said the state has met ‘critical stakeholders’ including the National Union of Road Transport workers (NURTW) to ensure compliance.

“The decision became necessary to curtail the spread of the dreadful pandemic, already Kano State has taken the stand of closing its boarders with other states and Jigawa has to do that also,” Mr Zakari said.

Mr Zakari, who is also the chairman state task force on Covic-19, explained that the three other routes linking Jigawa to Kano, Yobe and Katsina states are also included in the order.

The commissioner reinterated that larger gatherings of people above 20 in number would not be tolerated as the security agents are ready to enforce the policy.

“Though, the state has no confirmed cases of the pandemic but (we) will not want to see one of our citizens affected with the the disease,” the official said.

