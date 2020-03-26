Bauchi governor’s brother kidnapped

Armed kidnappers Wednesday evening abducted Adamu Mohammed, an elder brother of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Multiple sources informed PREMIUM TIMES that the attack took place at the elder Mr Mohammed’s residence located at Jaki Quarters of Bauchi metropolis.

The abducted sibling is said to be close to the governor and is involved in running affairs of the state.

Sketchy details of the attack obtained by this newspaper show that the armed men arrived at the residence of Mr Mohammed and opened fire to get access into the house.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, confirmed the kidnap to Daily Trust newspaper.

Mr Gidado said the victim, popularly known as Yaya Adamu, was kidnapped on Wednesday evening. He said the kidnappers are yet to contact the family adding that security operatives have been alerted.

Governor Mohammed has been quarantined having been diagnosed with coronavirus.

