Coronavirus: Taraba Govt directs workers to stay at home

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed workers on grade level 1 to 12 to stay at home for two weeks to check the spread of COVID -19 in the state.
This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Mijinyawa, in Jalingo on Wednesday.
According to him, workers in this category on essential services are exempted from the directive.
“Ishaku has directed that all civil servants in the state from grade level 1-12 to stay at home for two weeks to enable us to check the spread of covid-19,” he said.
He urged residents to maintain the earlier directive on social distancing and personal hygiene to stay safe from the deadly disease.
(NAN)
