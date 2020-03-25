Coronavirus: Bauchi governor speaks from isolation

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State [Photo: Bussiness Day]
Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State [Photo: Bussiness Day]

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has spoken from his isolation after his diagnosis with coronavirus.

Mr Mohammed was diagnosed of the virus on Tuesday following a test he requested.

The governor reportedly asked for the test after the news filtered that Mohammed Abubakar, a son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar tested positive for the virus.

The two were on the same flight from Lagos to Abuja a few days earlier. The governor returned from Germany, a high risk country, on March 15.

Early on Wednesday, Turaki Hassan, an aide of a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, shared a message the governor reportedly sent to the former lawmaker explaining his condition.

“I am currently ok without any adverse manifestation of the symptoms. I advise all my compatriots out there to take this pandemic very seriously,” Mr Mohammed reportedly wrote.

Mr Mohammed advised Mr Dogara “to stay away from unnecessary contacts, and make effort to stay at home”.

He also counseled on use of face mask and hands sanitisers.

“Above all, obey medical advice and government directives. I cherish your support and prayers please.”

Mr Mohammed’s message was in response to a text message sent to him by Mr Dogara which was also shared by Mr Dogara’s media aide.

“My brother, Governor Bala Mohammed, I have tried unsuccessfully to reach you after hearing of the devastating news.

“You, Malam Abba Kyari and all those affected are in our prayers. May God take control and bring healing like he has done for many. Wishing you all quick recovery,” Mr Dogara had written.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.