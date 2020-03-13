Yobe governor appoints media director

Related News

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has appointed the editor of the News Agency of Nigeria, Mamman Mohammed, as his Director, General Press and Media Affairs.

In a statement signed by Shaibu Abdullahi, the press secretary to the Secretary to the State Government, it said the appointment is with immediate effect.

The short statement reads: “His Excellency the Executive Governor of Yobe State Hon. Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of Mamman Mohammed as Director General Press and Media.

“Until his appointment, Mamman Mohammed was the Yobe State Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The appointment take immediate effect.”

A 1988 graduate of Sociology, from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Mr Mohammed has 28 years working experience as a journalist from where he rose to the position of an Assistant Editor-In-Chief with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN).

The new spokesman to the Yobe governor also holds a certificate in Mass Communication from the London School of Journalism.