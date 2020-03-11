Borno governor approves N578 million scholarship for 23,000 students

Related News

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday approved N578 million as cumulative payment of scholarship for 23,894 students pursuing various degrees and postgraduate studies.

Mr Zulum, a professor of irrigation engineering, had, during his campaign last year, promised to revamp scholarship in the states as part of his plans of providing lasting solutions to the doctrine of Boko Haram, whose ideology abhors western education.

To that effect, the governor, on Tuesday, approved the immediate payment of N578,682,000 as a scholarship to “Borno citizens pursuing Ph.D., Masters Degree and undergraduate degrees in different tertiary institutions within and outside Borno State.”

The state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, Isa Hussaini, announced this during a meeting of concerned parties, in Maiduguri.

Mr Hussaini, a professor of pharmacology, explained that 23,776 students schooling in Nigeria and 118 foreign students are already benefiting from the first batch of disbursement.

In order to ensure students get their bursary, the scholarship board is paying the money directly into each beneficiary’s bank account, the official said.

Borno is listed as one of the least educated states in Nigeria with the majority of its youth population, especially from the northern part of the state, not attending schools. The government of Borno State has repeatedly confirmed that there is no single tertiary institution in the ten local government areas that form Borno North Senatorial District.

Some of the local government areas in the zone have no secondary schools – a factor many policy analysts blame for the proliferation of the Boko Haram ideology in the area.