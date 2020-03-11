Police Arrest Own Officer For Alleged Kidnapping In Adamawa

Related News

The new collaboration between Adamawa State Police Command and Fulani volunteer groups to checkmate the activities of criminals in the state has started yielding results with the arrest of 71 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and rapists, including a serving police officer.

Fielding questions from journalists, the state police commissioner, Audu Madaki said among the suspected kidnappers is one Non-Commissioned Police Officer, Abdulrazaq Dahiru, a sergeant, who is now undergoing interrogations and four other alleged rapists.

According to him, ‘’the suspects had conspired and kidnapped people in parts of the state and collected three point eight million naira (N3.8m) as ransom.

“That on the 08/ 03/ 2020, while interrogating the apprehended kidnappers, one among them confessed to having been romancing with the NCO, Sgt. Abdulrazaq Dahiru,” he said.

Mr Madaki further said the alleged police officer supplied them, on three different occasions, nine live ammunition that facilitated their criminal activities.

‘’Hence the Command apprehended the NCO, now undergoing interrogations,” he added.

According to the Commissioner of Police, items recovered from the suspects include 13 AK 47 Rifles, 761 rounds of live ammunition, 18 magazines and five locally made pistols.

While commending members of the Fulani volunteer groups of Miyetti Allah and Tabital-Puulaku, for their resilient efforts in assisting police and other security agencies in the state, Mr Madaki, said that eleven kidnappers have voluntarily surrendered themselves and vowed to assist in fishing out criminals.

The police also said 51 notorious armed youth (Shila Boys), who have been robbing commuters in the state, were arrested at their hideouts in Jambutu, Dobeli, and Kofare, with various dangerous weapons and hard drugs.