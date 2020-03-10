Police apprehend 71 Kidnap, robbery, rape suspects in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 71 Kidnap, armed robbery and rape suspects across the state.

The commissioner of police in the state, Audu Madaki, announced the development during a news conference on Tuesday, in Yola, the state capital.

Mr Madaki said this was part of the command’s efforts aimed at bringing to the barest minimum criminal activities in the state.

“The Command has successfully apprehended 71 notorious kidnap, armed robbery and rape suspects who terrorise people of the state.

“Eleven suspects however, surrendered voluntarily following a hot chase from men of the Command and members of the Vigilante group,’’ Mr Madaki said.

He disclosed that exhibits recovered from the suspects included 13 AK 47 assault rifles, 761 rounds of life ammunition, 18 magazines and five locally made pistols.

Others he said included two cartridges, 12 cutlasses, eight knives and a large quantity of hard drugs.

Mr Madaki explained that all the 11 suspects that surrendered were kidnappers who turned themselves in, to the state chairman of Miyetti Allah, who handed them over to the police.

He said out of those arrested, four were rape, defilement and sexual harassment suspects, while 51 were nabbed in connection with robbery, Shila boys (area boys) activities and drug abuse.

The police commissioner urged members of the public to give maximum cooperation to the police by furnishing the command with useful information.

(NAN)

