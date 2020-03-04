Boko Haram attacks Dapchi village

Related News

A gang of gunmen believed to be Boko Haram fighters Wednesday night attacked Dapchi village in Yobe State.

Dozens of houses were burnt in the attack, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Dapchi is a town in Yobe State where schoolgirls were in February 2018 abducted from their dormitory by the Boko Haram. The girls were later released in a deal with the government; but one of the girls, Leah Sharibu, was held back because she reportedly refused to denounce her Christian faith.

Sources in Damaturu, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, confirmed the development. They said the attackers who invaded the town in large numbers may have inflicted serious damage on residents.

It was practically impossible to call Dapchi residents because the insurgents had grounded all telecommunications installations in that area during an earlier attack last week.

A government official in Damaturu who confirmed the development to our reporter on strict condition of anonymity said “they invaded Dapchi through Jimbam village before wrecking havoc on the town.”

“They burnt many homes during the attack, but no one can, for now, confirm whether there were deaths or not.”

Details later…