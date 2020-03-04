Borno, BOI partner to raise N1 billion to finance SMEs

Related News

The Borno State government and the Bank of Industry on Wednesday signed an agreement aimed at raising N1 billion to enhance small and medium enterprises in seven selected local government areas of the state.

The deal was sealed at a meeting between the state governor, Babagana Zulum, and the management team of the BOI led by the bank’s Executive Director, in charge of SME, Shekarau Umar.

“Both parties will contribute N500 million after which the funds will be disbursed in form of loans to eligible entrepreneurs,” a statement from the Borno State government house read.

“In the pilot scheme of the disbursement, business owners from Monday Market, Gamboru Market, Tashan Bama, Tashan Baga, Budum, firewood and vegetable sellers all in Maiduguri are pencilled to benefit,” the statement signed by Isa Gusau, a special adviser, communications and strategy said,

Mr Gusau said the second phase of the program will focus on entrepreneurs in Biu, Ngala, Monguno, Dikwa, Bama and Gowza.

“Governor Zulum had on December 5, 2019 visited the Bank’s headquarters in Abuja, where he made a special case for citizens of Borno State given the challenges of insurgency which has made thousands of people lose their means of livelihood,” he said.