Modibbo Adama Varsity sacks two lecturers, deputy registrar over sexual harassment, fraud

Modibbo Adama University of Technology [Photo: MAUTech]

The Governing Council of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, has terminated the appointment of two senior lecturers following their involvement in sexual harassment.

The development is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Yola by Aminu Gururmpawo, Information and Protocol Officer, of the university.

Mr Gururmpawo said the university’s council also terminated the appointment of Bakari Girei of the Registry Department for misappropriation of the university’s Primary School Parent/Teacher Association’s (PTA) funds to the tune of N1.12 million.

The statement read: “The Governing Council of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology Yola has at its 96th regular meeting held on Thursday 27th February 2020 approved the termination of appointments of three senior staff of the university.

“Two of the senior academic staff appointment, was terminated for their involvement in acts of victimisation and sexual harassment.

“They are Dr Yakubu Bobboi and Dr Toma Fulani Mbahi both staff of the Department of Animal Science and Range Management and were penalised for their involvement in the victimisation and sexual harassment of one Miss C. A. Bathon, a Masters student in the Department.

“While the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Bakari-Girei, Deputy Registrar, Registry Department, was also terminated for his role in the misappropriation of the University Primary School Parent/Teacher Association’s (PTA) funds to the tune of One million, One hundred and Twenty thousand (1,120,000.00) Naira.’’

According to the information and protocol officer, the termination is with immediate effect.

He stated that misappropriation of funds, which it found, was in contravention of the conditions of service for staff members of the institution.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.