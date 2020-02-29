Nigerian Army arrest kidnappers, recover ammunitions

Related News

The Nigerian Army have arrested two kidnappers in Zamfara State.

The kidnappers, who bore three AK47 rifles, three magazines and rode in a navy blue Volswagen golf car with a special compartment for hiding rifles, were intercepted on Thursday at about 5 p.m.

The suspects were identified as Bala Yunusa (also Katako), 35, native of Kaduna State and Idris Iliyasu (also called Dan Ikara), 37, native of Ikara LGA of Kaduna State.

Sagir Musa, the army spokesperson, did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Sources say the suspects were en route Mada LGA from Mariri village in Lere LGA of Zamfara State when the troops intercepted them.

They reportedly confessed that their gang leader is one Kachalla Dogo Hamza based in Zamfara State, those briefed on the arrest said.

Efforts are on to arrest the remaining gang members and recover more of their operational weapons, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Zamfara, a northwestern state in Nigeria, has in recent years been faced with problems of banditry, intercommunal clashes, farmer-herders conflict and kidnapping for ransom, which have caused deaths and human displacement.

At the heart of this is the peddling of light arms as security officials have often intercepted suspected criminals across the state.

Recently, troops deployed to the Moriki area of the state arrested a motorcyclist with a bag full of ammunition, which he disguised as a bag of rice.

This happened before the police recovered 177 guns from bandits in three states, one of which was Zamfara State.