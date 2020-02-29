Nigerian Army arrest kidnappers, recover ammunitions

ARMY: Nigerian Soldiers (Army) on duty. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian]
Nigerian Soldiers on duty. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian]

The Nigerian Army have arrested two kidnappers in Zamfara State.

The kidnappers, who bore three AK47 rifles, three magazines and rode in a navy blue Volswagen golf car with a special compartment for hiding rifles, were intercepted on Thursday at about 5 p.m.

The suspects were identified as Bala Yunusa (also Katako), 35, native of Kaduna State and Idris Iliyasu (also called Dan Ikara), 37, native of Ikara LGA of Kaduna State.

Sagir Musa, the army spokesperson, did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Sources say the suspects were en route Mada LGA from Mariri village in Lere LGA of Zamfara State when the troops intercepted them.

They reportedly confessed that their gang leader is one Kachalla Dogo Hamza based in Zamfara State, those briefed on the arrest said.

Efforts are on to arrest the remaining gang members and recover more of their operational weapons, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Zamfara, a northwestern state in Nigeria, has in recent years been faced with problems of banditry, intercommunal clashes, farmer-herders conflict and kidnapping for ransom, which have caused deaths and human displacement.

At the heart of this is the peddling of light arms as security officials have often intercepted suspected criminals across the state.

Recently, troops deployed to the Moriki area of the state arrested a motorcyclist with a bag full of ammunition, which he disguised as a bag of rice.

This happened before the police recovered 177 guns from bandits in three states, one of which was Zamfara State.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.