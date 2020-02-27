Lassa Fever: Yobe monarch calls for return of Environmental Health Inspectors

Related News

The Emir of Bade, Abubakar Suleiman, has advocated for the return of environmental health inspectors across the state as one of the measures against the outbreak and spread of Lassa Fever.

The Emir said this at his palace in Gashua while receiving the state team on sensitisation against Lassa Fever. The team was led by the Commissioner of Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Abdullahi Bego and his colleagues in the local government ministry, Yerima Lawan.

According to the royal father, the return of environmental health inspectors will revive the glorious era of good hygiene practices among people in the urban and rural areas.

“I want to make a passionate appeal for the government to revive the ‘duba gari’ (Environmental Health Inspectors). This will help us, not only against Lassa fever but other diseases as well,” the emir said.

While making his commitment for the campaign, the emir promised to summon a meeting of all his lieutenants in less than one week, so as to spread the message across the emirate.

Earlier, in his remarks, Mr Bego highlighted that the governor, Mai Buni, had ordered a statewide campaign against the outbreak.

Mr Bego described traditional rulers as very key in the dissemination of information, especially as they relate with the grassroots.

The commissioner added that the state has to take proactive measures to halt the outbreak of the virus in the state.

He also disclosed that the campaign team, though all-encompassing, has also identified, apart from traditional rulers, groups like market women, schools, organisations, religious institutions and so on, to drive home the message.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the campaign was launched in Damaturu on Wednesday, at the Palace of the Emir of Damaturu.

The launching preceded a sensitisation workshop for all LGAs sensitisation teams at Gaat Hotel in Damaturu.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials to the Emir by the Commissioner of Information, for onward distribution to his subjects.