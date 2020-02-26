‘Repentant’ Boko Haram members arrive Maiduguri from Niger

Former Boko Haram members and their wives who recently surrendered to troops in Niger Republic have arrived Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The former terrorists arrived at Maiduguri airport in a military aircraft in the company of soldiers led by Bamidele Shafa, a major general who is the coordinator of the Federal Government Safe Corridor programme.

Mr Shafa said, “We have just delivered 25 persons, comprising men, women, and children,” he said.

He said the ex-Boko Haram members laid down arms and surrendered to the Nigerien government, who contacted the Nigerian government to take them home.

“So we have brought them home safely and handed them to the Borno State government for onward rehabilitation as part of the Operation Safe Corridor de-radicalization programme,” he said.

“We are using this opportunity to encourage those that are still in the bush come out because the president of the Federal Republic has given them an open arm to drop their weapons and embrace peace.”

Ex-Boko Haram members who surendered in the Niger Republic arrive Maiduguri
Ex-Boko Haram members who surendered in the Niger Republic arrive Maiduguri

The Borno State Commissioner of Women Affairs who received returnees said the state government “will provide them with psychosocial support, feed them, clothe them, and give some form of education and skills acquisition.”

She said a centre had been equipped by the Borno governor, Babagana Zulum, with skills acquisition tools that will enable them to gain skills “before they are reunited with their families.”

More details later…

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.