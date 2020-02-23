Many killed as Nigerian soldiers repel Boko Haram attack in Adamawa – Official

Related News

The Nigerian Army says its troops of 232 Battalion of 23 Armoured Brigade under Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Garkida, Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa successfully thwarted planned attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists on Friday.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations for 23 Brigade, Haruna Sani, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Sani, a major, disclosed that the terrorists besieged the town in about seven gun trucks and a number of motorcycles setting some buildings ablaze and causing unrest within the community.

He said the gallant troops mobilised and intercepted the criminals’ advance and engaged them with a high volume of firepower.

According to him, the encounter led to the elimination of several of the criminals while others withdrew in disarray, many of them with gunshot wounds as evident in the trails of blood along their withdrawal route.

“Regrettably, one gallant soldier paid the Supreme price while another soldier was wounded in action.

“The wounded soldier has since been evacuated to a military medical facility and is positively responding to treatment,” he said.

Mr Sani said that the Commander 23 Armoured Brigade, Sani Mohammed, on Saturday visited the troops in Garkida and toured the locations of the attack.

According to him, the Brigade Commander congratulated the troops for their doggedness, vigilance and uncommon fighting spirit that led to the victory against the enemy.

“He, however, admonished them to be more vigilant as the criminal elements may plan a reprisal attack due to the casualties they suffered.

“The Brigade Commander also solicits the citizens’ continuous cooperation in reporting to security agencies any suspicious persons or movement within and adjourning communities.

“He further reassured the good people of Garkida and indeed Adamawa State of the Brigade’s total commitment to protecting lives and properties within its Area of Responsibility,” he said.

(NAN)