Borno vaccinates 2.1 million children against polio

Polio immunisation used to illustrate the story (Photo: Continental Research)
Polio immunisation used to illustrate the story (Photo: Continental Research)

Borno State Government on Friday said it has vaccinated more than 2.1 million children against polio in the just concluded Immunisation Plus Day exercise in the state.

Sule Mele, Executive Director, Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Mr Mele disclosed that about 2.2 million children were targeted for immunisation in the four-day exercise conducted between February 15 and 19.

He noted that the agency achieved 96 per cent coverage in the exercise while about four per cent of the targeted population in hard-to-reach settlements were not accessible due to security challenges.

According to him, the agency is constrained to reach some areas such as Kala Balge Local Government Area, which was cut off due to flood disaster and humanitarian crises.

“There are some population trapped in these compromised areas; we may not be able to finish the exercise in four days, we need further plan to see how we can reach them in subsequent exercises,” he said.

READ ALSO: Delta remains Polio-free since 2010 – Okowa

Mr Mele said the agency, in collaboration with humanitarian partners, deployed about 2, 000 immunisation personnel including monitors and supervisors for the exercise in the state.

The director added that the agency was working in collaboration with the military, security agencies, community and religious leaders to mobilise participation and facilitate smooth conduct of the exercise.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.