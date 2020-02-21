Borno vaccinates 2.1 million children against polio

Related News

Borno State Government on Friday said it has vaccinated more than 2.1 million children against polio in the just concluded Immunisation Plus Day exercise in the state.

Sule Mele, Executive Director, Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Mr Mele disclosed that about 2.2 million children were targeted for immunisation in the four-day exercise conducted between February 15 and 19.

He noted that the agency achieved 96 per cent coverage in the exercise while about four per cent of the targeted population in hard-to-reach settlements were not accessible due to security challenges.

According to him, the agency is constrained to reach some areas such as Kala Balge Local Government Area, which was cut off due to flood disaster and humanitarian crises.

“There are some population trapped in these compromised areas; we may not be able to finish the exercise in four days, we need further plan to see how we can reach them in subsequent exercises,” he said.

Mr Mele said the agency, in collaboration with humanitarian partners, deployed about 2, 000 immunisation personnel including monitors and supervisors for the exercise in the state.

The director added that the agency was working in collaboration with the military, security agencies, community and religious leaders to mobilise participation and facilitate smooth conduct of the exercise.

(NAN)