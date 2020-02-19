Yobe CAN stages protest over Leah Sharibu

Related News

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Yobe State chapter, on Wednesday staged a solidarity walk in commemoration of Leah Sharibu, the girl who was abducted along with her school mates on February, 19, 2018 at their hostel in Government Girls Science Technical Collage, Dapchi, Yobe State.

Miss Sharibu, unlike her school mates that regained their freedom on March, 21, 2018 was allegedly held back by her captors for refusing to renounce her Christian faith and has since been in captivity for two years.

Remembering Ms Sharibu’s two-year captivity made the Christians come out in their large numbers at the ECWA Church, Damaturu, Yobe State, where they held special prayers seeking God’s intervention.

Apart from the prayer sessions at the church, the Yobe State CAN Chairman, with his officials and the entire congregation including school children, staged a peaceful procession from the ECWA Church to St. Mary’s Catholic Church with protesters holding placards.

Some of the inscriptions read: “Dark Birthday for Leah Sharibu; every life is precious to God; stop the violence; the duty of govt is security of lives and properties.”

The Christian community also sent a message of hope to Leah and all those in captivity including Muslims. They also prayed for the repose of the soul of Bitrus Zakka, the CAN Chairman from Michika, Adamawa State, who was recently murdered by Boko Haram.

worshippers in Damaaturu praying for Leah’s release from Boko Haram captivity

Taking solace from the holy scriptures, the state CAN Chairman, Philibus Yakubu, quoted from the Book of Jeremiah 1:19 to justify his message of hope.

“They will fight against you but they will not overcome you, for I am with you. Yahweh declares to rescue you,/ he said.

He condemned the, “high level of social violence such as political violence, inequality, injustice, banditry, ethno-religious strife, kidnapping, armed robbery, herders/farmers clashes, militancy, the inhuman and dreaded activities of Boko Haram which seem to have taken place without interlude, not to mention corruption, poverty, strikes, or health services, poor educational system and the likes.”

Yobe CAN Chairman Rv. Fr Philibus during the CAN solidarity protest in Damaturu

He also called on the federal government to make security its topmost priority.

He equally enjoined citizens to play their part by supporting the government, just as he praised all security agencies for their sacrifices in bringing peace to some troubled areas but he called on them to up their game.