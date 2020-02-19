Insecurity: House of Reps Committee on Army Visits Borno

Aftermath of the Boko Haram attack on Auno
Aftermath of the Boko Haram attack on Auno

Federal House of Representatives Committee on Defence, on Wednesday, arrived Maiduguri, Borno State, on a fact-finding mission into the worsening spate of insecurity in the northeast.

The committee arrived at Maiduguri around 10.30 a.m. They were received by the Theatre Commander Lafiya, Olusegun Adeniyi, a Major General, at the Air Force base, the headquarters of the Theatre, Maimalari Barracks. They had a meeting there, which excluded journalists.

At the end of the closed-door meeting which lasted for about an hour, the legislators paid a courtesy call to the governor of Borno State, stating their mission to the state.

“We are here to carefully listen, take note and go back with valid notes on actions to be taken,” said the chairman of the Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson.

The attack last week by Boko Haram insurgents on stranded travellers, which claimed the lives of over 30 people, has raised a general concern over the deteriorating state of security in the country.

