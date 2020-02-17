Auno: NEDC takes relief materials to attacked villagers

Related News

The Northeast Development Commission (NEDC), on Monday, took relief materials to the people of Auno, a village in Borno State, that came under attack by Boko Haram insurgents last week.

The attack left at least 30 stranded villagers killed.

The Managing Director of NEDC, Muhammed Alkali, said the trucks of food, bedding, and clothing were given to the partially displaced people of Auno, following the directive of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Faruq.

Ms Faruq, who visited Auno on Thursday to sympathise with the people, instructed the management of NEDC to conduct a needs assessment and ensure relief is taken to them.

“So far so good, we have done the assessment, and the first step is to provide the food items, and non-food items to help them stabilise before we can begin to consider the need to provide them with means of livelihood, like support for them to return to their businesses, while we make arrangements to see how we can help them rebuild their destroyed homes. As you can see, some of the houses have been burnt.”

The chairperson of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Yabawa Kolo, had earlier said a total of 4000 persons, who make up 800 households, have been profiled and documented to benefit from the relief items.

She added that some members of the attacked community who fled to Auno would also be reached for further support.

She said the NEDC provided 1000 bags of rice, 1000 bags of beans, 5000 blankets, 1000 mattresses, 200 units of 5-litre cooking oil, 50 cartons of tomato paste, 50 cartons of Maggie cube, 50 pieces of plastic buckets and 1000 pieces of mats.

Abba Umar, the ward head of Auno, thanked the federal government “for the quick response”, saying that the relief items “came at the time they are most needed.”

One of the beneficiaries of the relief items, Ibrahim Abba-Alkali, expressed his relief, saying, “we didn’t have to wait in hunger for long before this relief got to us.

“The icing on the cake of this effort should be the provision of security to protect our people here.”

The ward head reiterated his call on the federal government to deploy security operatives to protect the town as most of the people who have fled are scared of returning.