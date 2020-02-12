Boko Haram: Minister condemns Auno attack

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, has condemned the recent attack that killed over 30 persons in a deadly attack on Auno, a village 25 kilometres from the main town of Maiduguri, the state capital.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the travellers who were en route to the capital city were attacked by suspected Boko Haram insurgent group around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State blamed the military for the attack, saying authorities had ignored repeated requests for a military base to be established at Auno.

President Muhammed Buhari, at about 12:45 p.m., arrived at Borno after his trip to Addis Ababa to pay a sympathy visit to the government and people of Borno following the attack.

Ms Farouq in a release on Wednesday, however, expressed condolences with the families and loved ones of the victims of this dreadful attack.

She described the attacks as cowardly and a disregard for the right of Nigerians.

Read her full statement below.

The Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq strongly condemns the attack on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Auno, Borno State, claiming innocent lives and destroying properties.

Saddened by the incident, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq commiserates with the families and loved ones of the victims of this dreadful attack. “Our deepest sympathy and condolences go to the families of the victims and to the Government and the good people of Borno State. We pray that Almighty Allah grants the injured speedy recovery,” she stated.

While condemning the attack, the Honorable Minister noted that Sunday’s assault was a cowardly disregard of the right of Nigerians to life and peace. The Honourable Minister further stated that ‘the Ministry will continue to work within its mandate and will interface with the relevant humanitarian actors, disaster relief and security agencies to ensure that the survivors of this dastardly act are adequately catered for.

