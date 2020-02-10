Taraba conducts LG polls May 16

Taraba State on map
Taraba State on map

The Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), on Monday, fixed Saturday May 16 for the Conduct of Local Government elections.

The Chairman of the Commission, Philip Duwe, disclosed this to journalists in Jalingo, the state capital on Monday.

He said the election was supposed to be conducted in 2019 but could not hold owing to security challenges in the state.

Mr Duwe explained that the budget for the conduct of the polls was approved since 2019.

“Today, February 10 the commission wishes to announce the commencement of the process for the conduct of the local government elections into the 16 councils and 168 council wards in the state.

“The process will go on within the minimum 90 days’ notice as required by law and elections will be conducted by May 16,” he said.

Mr Duwe appealed to political parties and politicians to play by the rules so as to pave the way for peaceful elections.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tenure of office of the Executive Chairmen in the state expired several months ago and that Caretaker Committee chairmen are currently holding the offices.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.