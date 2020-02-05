Jigawa gets new Head of Service, 12 permanent secretaries

Related News

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State, on Wednesday, swore in Hussaini Kila as the new Head of Service (HoS) of the state civil service.

Mr Badaru also swore in 12 newly appointed permanent secretaries.

They are Maigari Muhammad, Sule Gwaram, Ado Maigari, Alhassan Marke, Muhammad Bello and Gambo Mallam.

Others are; Lawan Buba, Tijjani Usman, Adamu Muhammad, Salisu Mu’azu, Lawan Aliyu and Muhammad Muhammad.

Speaking at the occasion, the governor urged the appointees to work hard towards the development of the state.

“The price of hard work is harder work. So work hard to ensure the development of the state,’’ the governor said.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, the new HoS commended the governor for finding them worthy of service to the state.

“Civil service is a tool that facilitates government policies and programmes, therefore, the permanent secretaries and I will collaborate with other stakeholders to do our best for the state.

“We know you as workers friendly governor; you ensure constant payment of salary, pension and gratuity.

“So, we will give you our support to do more for the state,’’ Mr Kila said.

(NAN)