Jigawa gets new Head of Service, 12 permanent secretaries

Governor Muhammad Badaru
Governor Muhammad Badaru (Photo Credit: jigawastate.gov.ng)

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State, on Wednesday, swore in Hussaini Kila as the new Head of Service (HoS) of the state civil service.

Mr Badaru also swore in 12 newly appointed permanent secretaries.

They are Maigari Muhammad, Sule Gwaram, Ado Maigari, Alhassan Marke, Muhammad Bello and Gambo Mallam.

Others are; Lawan Buba, Tijjani Usman, Adamu Muhammad, Salisu Mu’azu, Lawan Aliyu and Muhammad Muhammad.

Speaking at the occasion, the governor urged the appointees to work hard towards the development of the state.

“The price of hard work is harder work. So work hard to ensure the development of the state,’’ the governor said.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, the new HoS commended the governor for finding them worthy of service to the state.

“Civil service is a tool that facilitates government policies and programmes, therefore, the permanent secretaries and I will collaborate with other stakeholders to do our best for the state.

“We know you as workers friendly governor; you ensure constant payment of salary, pension and gratuity.

“So, we will give you our support to do more for the state,’’ Mr Kila said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.