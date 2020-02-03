Suspected militia behead two farmers in Taraba

Related News

Suspected armed militia over the weekend beheaded two farmers in Wukari local government area of Taraba State sparking fears of renewed bloodshed.

Reports indicated that the armed militia crossed to Wukari from Benue State and killed the two victims who were working on their farm.

The spokesman of the police in Taraba, David Misal, confirmed the incident but said no arrest was made.

The chairman of Wukari Local Government Area, Adigrace Daniel, who also confirmed the incident, according to Daily Trust, said before the killing, the area was enjoying relative peace.

He gave the names of the victims as Simon Bala and Timothy Awe

Three labourers from Jigawa State were reportedly killed and beheaded by unknown gunmen at a farm in Yalwan Tau in Jalingo LGA in November last year.

Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups have been engaged in bloody conflicts that have led to loss of lives and properties over the years.