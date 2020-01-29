Gov. Fintiri inaugurates 15 new permanent Secretaries

Related News

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, on Wednesday, inaugurated 15 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and three Special Advisers (SAs).

The newly appointed special advisers included education; political, economic and financial matters.

Mr Fintiri said at the inauguration of the appointees that 15 directors were elevated to the position of permanent secretaries after passing through rigorous modalities and testing.

The governor stressed that his administration would not politicise the civil service, noting that promotion into any cadre in the service would be based on merit in order to sanitize the system.

Mr Finitiri tasked the appointees to display a high sense of commitment and dedication to duty to facilitate successful implementation of government’s policies and programmes.

He explained that his administration had outlined 11-point agenda, to chart a new cause for the state and charged them to redouble effort to achieve the set goals.

Mr Fintiri added that: “The journey to take Adamawa to greater height is paramount under my administration.

“Henceforth, all well-meaning citizens of the state should cooperate with government to ensure robust social and economic development.”

The governor further congratulated the appointees and urged them to justify the confidence repose in them to work for the overall development of the state.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Barminus Gayus, thanked the governor over their appointments and promised to adhere with rules and regulations of the state civil service.

The Commissioner of Justice, Afraimu Jingi, administered the Oath of Office to the appointees.

(NAN)