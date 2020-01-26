PDP candidates win Bauchi rerun elections

Related News

A former speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly and 2015 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Auwal Jatau, has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the Zaki federal constituency supplementary election.

On Saturday, the INEC in Bauchi organized a bye-election for Zaki federal constituency after a court ruling cancelled some of the election results that returned former Rep member Umar Tata and ordered a rerun in the affected polling areas.

In the supplementary elections results announced by the returning officer, Ahmed Kutama, a professor, Mr Jatau polled 782, while Mr Tata got 401 votes.

Adding the figures up with their initial ballots, Mr Jatau who is currently a serving Commissioner of Health in Bauchi State, scored a total of 15,405 votes to unseat the ousted incumbent of the APC, Mr Tata, who had a total 15,307 votes.

Mr Kutama declared Mr Jatau as the winner of the election.

Also, Madaki Gololo of the PDP has emerged winner of Saturday’s rerun elections for Gamawa federal constituency in Bauchi State.

Announcing the result in Gamawa town on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Abubakar Mayin of Federal University, Dutse, said Mr Gololo polled 21,223 votes to defeat his rival, Isa Wabu of the New Nigeria People’s Party who secured 15,004 votes.

Other candidates that contested are Dahiru Alhaji of ACP, Mustapha Ahmed of GPN, Ibrahim Aliyu of Merger Party and Bashir Dogowa of ADC who scored 102 votes, 248 votes, 78 votes and 152 votes respectively.

Others are Waziri Isa of PRP who scored 47 votes, Umar Husseini of DPC with 53 votes, Alhaji Umar of APP with 20 votes.