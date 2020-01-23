Lassa fever: Borno govt. confirms one dead, investigates suspected cases

Related News

Borno State Government has confirmed one person dead of Lassa fever infection at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

The Commissioner of Health, Salisu Kwayabura, confirmed the outbreak at a press conference on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Mr Kwayabura disclosed that the 23-year-old patient died on January 18, while on admission at the hospital and added that three unconfirmed cases were currently undergoing clinical analysis.

He explained that the deceased was certified to have died of the disease after samples collected established infection of Lassa fever.

He said the deceased resided at the Bolori area of Maiduguri before his death.

Mr Kwayabura noted that the press conference was aimed at creating awareness in the society on the manifestation of the disease in the state.

READ ALSO:

“However, I call for calm, people should exhibit best sanitation practices and high level of responsibility with regard to the maintenance of good hygiene.

“A hospital is designated at Jajeri, Bolori Ward II of the metropolis, as an isolation centre for suspected cases while a mobile phone number made available for prompt report of suspected cases,” he said.

While urging the people to be vigilant and report suspected cases to the ministry, Mr Kwayabura reiterated government’s commitment to contain the scourge.

(NAN)