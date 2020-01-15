Yobe sponsors state’s law school students

Related News

The Yobe State government has provided sponsorship to graduating law students from the state who gained admission into the Nigerian Law School.

The governor of the state, Mai Mala Buni, announced the package on Wednesday, in Damaturu, when the students paid him a courtesy call at the government house.

The governor announced that the state government will take care of their registration and tuition fees, wardrobe allowances, books, and computers that they may need during their one-year training at the law school.

The 69 beneficiaries were given a cumulative package of N38.4 million.

“In order to support you to achieve, the Yobe State Government is taking responsibility for your registration and tuition fees and your wardrobe allowance. Our administration would also provide you with the books and computers that you need to study and to succeed. The 69 beneficiaries will receive a cumulative package of about Thirty-Eight Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira,” the governor said.

The governor reminded the students of the huge responsibility vested on them to be good ambassadors of the state wherever they are. He also charged them to study hard and come out with flying colours.

Abdulmalik Isa, one of the beneficiaries, expressed joy over the gesture of the governor and prayed Allah to reward the governor bountifully.

“I honestly lack words to express my joy over this gesture towards us and I want to believe that many of us feel the same way I do. We can only pray for the governor to succeed and Allah to reward him abundantly,”Mr Isa said.

Another beneficiary, Mustapha Balumi, said, “It’s only a leader with a vision and foresight that invests so much in human capital resource development in the manner that Mai Mala is doing. What he has done to us is phenomenal and we pray to justify the confidence that the governor has vested in us”.

The first set of graduating law students from the state’s university – Yobe State University – who will also be going to the law school were presented at the occassion.

Each of the students was given a cheque of N366,000.