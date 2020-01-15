I’m not hospitalised in London, Bauchi governor says

Related News

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, yesterday said though he travelled to London for medical reasons, he was not on admittance in the hospital.

The governor had on Monday sent a message to the people of Bauchi from London informing them that he was in the United Kingdom “to seek medical care” for an undisclosed condition.

The governor, who sent the “special message” ahead of an expected Supreme Court ruling on last year’s governorship election in the state, expressed optimism of getting a favourable judgment at the apex court.

He also expressed his grievance with some of his party men whom he said he would ‘deal’ with upon his return for plotting to sabotage his administration.

In a reaction to the governor’s message, a section of the public allegedly said on social media that the governor was “critically ill and would be in London for a while”.

However, Governor Mohammed’s spokesman, Muhospital Gidado, in a subsequent statement countered that insinuation.

He said his boss “is well and a medical trip to London was a mere routine checkup as prescribed by his doctors.”

Mr Gidado’s statement did not, however, reveal the medical condition that took the former minister to a London hospital.

Read the full statement below.

“The Bauchi State Government has noted with concern, rumors being peddled by some mischief makers suggesting that His Excellency Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is bed-ridden and cannot be back anytime soon to continue to perform his duties.

“Some members of the opposition have, in the wake of the on-going Supreme Court case, unfortunately, insinuated that His Excellency is in the United Kingdom for the ‘long haul’ because of what they term to be his deteriorating Health condition.

“I wish to state that this dubious line of thought exists only in the wicked and diabolical world of the rumor merchants.

“Our Governor was away on a medical appointment with his doctor, had a minor procedure and returned to his temporary abode the same day. He even had a road walk barely 3 hours after the procedure.

“Those who are active on social media must have seen a picture His Excellency personally posted, looking rested and cheerful. I can confirm to the good people of Bauchi State that our Governor will be joining us soon as he personally indicated in a social media feed this morning.

“Finally, the Governor extends his appreciation for the endless prayers, phone calls and messages he has been receiving from the kind and loving people of our State in particular and other well-wishers across Nigeria.”