Police shoot student in Yola

A police officer on Tuesday shot an 18-year-old student of Iman Malik Academy, Hamza Umar in Yola, Adamawa State.

The incident happened in Jambutu ward of Yola North local government area when police officers on patrol went to the area to arrest some miscreants, but met stiff resistance from some protesting youth.

In an attempt to disperse the crowd, one of the officers fired gunshots and a stray bullet hit the victim, who was not among the protesters.

The victim, who was hit on the thigh, is currently responding to treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC Yola, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Confirming the incident, an elder brother to the victim, Bello Umar, said his brother was going to buy drugs for their father at a medicine store in the area when he was hit.

“The police fired the bullet while trying to disperse a group of youths who were protesting the arrest of a friend earlier on by the police on suspicious of involvement in activities of Shiila boys, ” Mr Bello said.

He said his brother was rushed to FMC Yola by the police officers, but alleged that the family were shouldering the medical bill.

Contacted, the spokesperson of the state Police Command, Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the incident.

He said the police team was on patrol to mop-up a group of miscreants who attempted to burn a police station.

“After the mop-up operation and search on the suspected Shila boys those found with dangerous weapons or incriminating objects were arrested” he said.

The spokesperson said the command was investigating the incident and any police officer found to have erred in the line of duty would be sanctioned accordingly.

He added that it was the police that took the victim to FMC Yola for treatment, saying that the police were equally investigating the victim and if he was found to be involved in the case would be prosecuted.