Supreme Court Verdict: Sick Bauchi Governor writes from London hospital

As he awaits today’s ruling of the Supreme Court on the Bauchi State governorship election, Governor Bala Mohammed, who is ill and currently on admission in a London hospital, said he expects a favorable judgment.

The governor also said he would be returning home “to fight those plotting his defeat from within his government”.

The governor expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious in the ruling that is about to be made in a few hours.

Mr Mohammed is seeking medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment in London.

His spokesman, Mukhtari Gidado, said in a statement circulated to the media, that his boss “will soon take drastic action to get rid of saboteurs and ungrateful people within his midst (sic).”

He said Governor Mohammed said this “in a special message sent to the people of the state from London ahead of the supreme court judgment.”

“The Governor who said many unexpected opponents and opposition have emerged to pull his administration down through the supreme court, expressed confidence that they will fail.

“I am in hospital in London but we strongly believe that Allah is sufficient for us and He is Able and Capable to give us victory! Cheers, success shall be our InshaAllah! Cheers to you all.

“Governor Bala Mohammed, who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the lofty ideals of new Bauchi Movement, pledged to lead with justice, equity, and humility.

“He, however, promised to recognise and reward those who contributed positively to his movement and show loyalty to him and the Bauchi Project.

“According to him, the period of the supreme court judgment is a moment that God shown him his real supporters while it is also the time when detractors, within and outside his fold are exposed.

“The Governor, therefore, expressed gratitude to his patriotic supporters for their support and concern shown at this critical and crucial point of waiting for the outcome of the supreme court judgment and appreciated his outstanding partners of progress and paradigm shift in the state,” Mr Gidado said.