Supreme Court Verdict: Sick Bauchi Governor writes from London hospital

Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State.
Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State.

As he awaits today’s ruling of the Supreme Court on the Bauchi State governorship election, Governor Bala Mohammed, who is ill and currently on admission in a London hospital, said he expects a favorable judgment.

The governor also said he would be returning home “to fight those plotting his defeat from within his government”.

The governor expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious in the ruling that is about to be made in a few hours.

Mr Mohammed is seeking medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment in London.

His spokesman, Mukhtari Gidado, said in a statement circulated to the media, that his boss “will soon take drastic action to get rid of saboteurs and ungrateful people within his midst (sic).”

He said Governor Mohammed said this “in a special message sent to the people of the state from London ahead of the supreme court judgment.”

“The Governor who said many unexpected opponents and opposition have emerged to pull his administration down through the supreme court, expressed confidence that they will fail.

“I am in hospital in London but we strongly believe that Allah is sufficient for us and He is Able and Capable to give us victory! Cheers, success shall be our InshaAllah! Cheers to you all.

“Governor Bala Mohammed, who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the lofty ideals of new Bauchi Movement, pledged to lead with justice, equity, and humility.

READ ALSO: Makinde abandoned allies after election – Ex-Oyo governorship candidate

“He, however, promised to recognise and reward those who contributed positively to his movement and show loyalty to him and the Bauchi Project.

“According to him, the period of the supreme court judgment is a moment that God shown him his real supporters while it is also the time when detractors, within and outside his fold are exposed.

“The Governor, therefore, expressed gratitude to his patriotic supporters for their support and concern shown at this critical and crucial point of waiting for the outcome of the supreme court judgment and appreciated his outstanding partners of progress and paradigm shift in the state,” Mr Gidado said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.