Borno governor appoints 27 additional advisers

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Thursday announced the appointments of 27 persons as special advisers to his government, an official statement has said.

Though the state comprises 27 local government areas, the 27 advisers designates were not appointed in accordance with their local councils of origin. Some of the appointees are Nigerians from other states but residing in Borno.

The governor had in June announced the appointments of two special advisers in the persons of Isa Gusau, as an adviser on communication and strategy, and Mairo Mandara, as a special adviser on sustainable development partnership and humanitarian support.

The new list of appointees includes former a commissioner and special adviser who had served in the government of his predecessor, Kashim Shettima.

According to the nomination list, the new senior aides of the governor comprises Modu Mustapha, Ali Audu Damasak, Mustapha Bulu, Hussaini Gambo, Bukar Busami Ardoram, Tukur Mshelia, Kesta Ogualili, Mohammed Ibrahim Kwajaffa, Tijjani Goni Modu and Inna Galadima.

Also in the list are: Zarah Bukar, Mustapha Ali Sandable, Gadau Ali Ngurno, Mohammed Maulud, Bole Modu Kachallah, and Abdulrahman Abdulkarim.

Others are Bashir Maidugu, Bukar Modu Konduga, Umoru Sale Gaya, Ali Zangeri, Tukur Ibrahim, Tijjani Lawan Kukawa, Abba Sadiq Gubio, Gana Badu, Yusuf Alao, Adamu Usman Chibok, and Ahmed Asheikh Zarma.

The press statement, which was signed by the permanent secretary of the administration, Hassan Mustapha Aminami, highlighted that “the appointees will be sworn in at a date to be communicated to them soon, and portfolios will also be announced at a later date.”

