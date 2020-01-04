Nigerian Air Force ‘neutralises’ Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa Forest

Tukur Buratai and the troops.
Tukur Buratai and the troops.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralised scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, AIbukunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said the operation was conducted on Wednesday.

Mr Daramola, an air commodore, said the feat was recorded near Bula Bello when a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft spotted a BHT gun truck under a tree along with scores of BHT fighters converged around the tree on the outskirts of the settlement.

He said they (terrorists) were ostensibly preparing for an attack against nearby troops’ positions, adding that some of the BHTs were also seen pushing another vehicle to a location under another tree in the area.

READ ALSO: Motorcyclist killed in Jigawa for causing cow’s injury

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its attack aircraft to engage the location neutralising some of the terrorists.

“Follow-on attacks were also carried out to take out some locations within Bula Bello where the BHTs were tracked to.

“The jets took turns attacking the target area killing more of the BHTs and destroying some of their structures,” he said.

Mr Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.