Michika residents troop back home after night attack

As normalcy returns to Michika town of Adamawa following night attack by insurgents, many residents who abandoned their houses during an attack that was repelled by the military, have started returning home.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many residents fled their houses during the Thursday night attack to take refuge in the bush and surrounding hills.

“Some of us ran to villages like Bazza, Husara and Uba. I am just returning to Michika from Uba with my family,” said a man who simply identified himself as Ali Carpenter.

Another resident, Sini John, said about 20 of them took refuge on the hill.

“It was a terrible experience with the harsh harmattan weather.

“Some people were bold and went back home when the shooting subsided and it was clear that the insurgents had withdrawn, many of us however decided to remain on the hill till this morning; it is better than going back to face another surprise,” Mr John said.

On the return of normalcy, the Adamawa Chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) who is also the traditional title holder of Ubandoma of Michika, Stephen Maduwa, said things had normalised and people are returning home.

Mr Maduwa said so far, he had no information of any civilian casualty.

“We are still assessing the casualty situation and so far, I am not aware of any civilian killed or injured but we saw the (body of an) insurgent.

“From all indication, the insurgents were here to steal food and there is a truck they abandoned with food items and two motorcycles,” Mr Maduwa said.

Security agencies and Adamawa Government were yet to comment on the development at the time (9 am) of filing in this report.

(NAN)