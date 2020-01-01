Bauchi Govt approves N30,000 new minimum wage

Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State.

The Bauchi State government has approved the payment of N30,000 new minimum wage for employees in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mohammed Baba, the Secretary to the State Government, to journalists on Wednesday in Bauchi.

According to the statement, the approval is with ‘immediate effect’ (commencing from January 1, 2020).

“The Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammad, has received the report of the committee of the state Joint Public Service Council on the implementation of the National Minimum Wage of thirty thousand naira (N30,000) as set by the Federal Government.

“Government has accordingly approved the payment of the thirty thousand naira as minimum wage for employees in the state with effect from 1st January, 2020,” said Mr Baba.

(NAN)

