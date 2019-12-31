Insurgency: Army to improve troops’ welfare package in 2020 – Buratai

Related News

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has assured Nigerian Army troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) of improved welfare package in 2020.

Mr Buratai, a lieutenant general, gave the assurance while addressing the troops during an operational visit to Pulka in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno on Tuesday.

He said the government had assured the army of its commitment to the welfare of officers and men of the armed forces as well as those of their families.

Mr Buratai said: “I know the importance of this location and you have done your best in ensuring that the security here is maintained.

“So let me commend you for the wonderful performance and the way you have conducted yourselves in OPLD.

“I am here to see you, I have been to other places and I cease this opportunity to come and see you before the end of the year and wish you well in the coming year.

“We appreciate you for being so gallant, for decimating the Boko Haram terrorists and I want to urge you to maintain it, you must remain focused, disciplined and professional.

“We will do everything possible to ensure your comfort, especially your families in the barracks as well.

“Your welfare will be improved in the year 2020 and so you have to put in your best and ensure that you uphold the trust by the federal government.

“We must ensure that we don’t allow these criminals to come back again,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Buratai had been on operational visit to troops in the North-East since December 27, starting from Adamawa state.

He visited a number of formations and important locations that were hitherto been stronghold of terrorists like Madagali, Gwoza, Pulka, Banki junction and Bama, among others.

During the visit, Mr Buratai inspected the reconstructed bridge along Bama-Pulka road by the Nigerian army engineers which was destroyed by the terrorists during the peak of insurgency activities.

He also attended two important annual events known as OPLD Medal Parade and Nigerian Army West African Social Activities (WASA) held in Gwoza on Monday.

(NAN)