SGF builds computer centre, borehole for former pry school

Boss Mustapha
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha (Photo Credit: Views Channel)

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustafa, has advised youth in Adamawa State to embrace education, hard work, patriotism, and discipline to facilitate their success in life.

Mr Mustafa made the call on Saturday in Yola while inaugurating a computer centre, borehole, and empowerment scheme he facilitated in Nasarawo Primary School, Yola North Local Government Area.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SGF is a former pupil of the school, while his father, the late Baba Wesley Mustafa was the longest-serving headmaster of the school.

Mr Mustafa said with education, the right attitude, and hard work, the youths would be able to achieve their dreams in life.

“If the son of a headmaster like me can rise to be the SGF, any youth can aspire to any position.

“We have many children of the poor, who passed through this school to become big men today in the society based on their hard work, discipline, and the blessing of God.

“Therefore, any youth, no matter his background, can rise to be somebody,” Mustafa said.

He assured the people of Nasarawo Ward and citizens of the state of his commitment to giving back to the society from which he had gained.

He urged support for the federal government in its effort to transform the country for the better.

In their respective remarks, the Secretary to the Adamawa Government, Bashir Ahmed, and the member representing Yola North in the Adamawa House of Assembly, Hamidu Sajo, lauded the efforts of the SGF in giving back to the society by supporting education, supply of clean water, and initiating empowerment programmes.

They urged other prominent sons and daughters of Adamawa to emulate him.

Also speaking, some elders in Yola, Abdulrahman Adamu, Phineas Elisha, and Baba Lautai, extolled some of the SGF’s virtues, which endeared him to the people of Adamawa irrespective of tribe and religion.

They, therefore, urged the youth and other leaders to emulate him.

In his remarks the District Head of Jimeta area of Yola metropolis, Inuwa Baba-Paris, who also commended the SGF for his contribution to the development of the state, narrated how the SGF rebuilt his office that was gutted by fire six years ago.

“For six years after my office got burnt I had to operate in my house hoping on empty promises until Boss Mustafa intervened.

“And today I have a beautiful office with a conference hall and borehole,” Mr Baba-Paris said.

(NAN)

