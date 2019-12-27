Boko Haram kills would-be bride, friends in Borno village

Related News

A young woman, Martha Bulus, and her friends were Thursday killed by suspected Boko Haram gunmen who attacked their vehicle while they were travelling from Maiduguri for her wedding ceremony, scheduled to take place next week.

Ms Bulus’ wedding has been scheduled to hold on December 31 in Yola, Adamawa State.

Sources close to the family said she was travelling with friends who were supposed to be members of her bridal train.

“Martha and her friends were ambushed by suspected Boko Haram members who attacked them at a village near Gwoza,” said a family source who pleaded anonymity.

“All of them in the vehicle were shot dead,” the source said.

Though the road between Maiduguri and Gwoza has been reopened by the military, plying the route is still considered dangerous due to the high activities of Boko Haram insurgents there.

Ms Bulus was expected to tie the nuptial cord with her fiance, Joseph Zamdai.

The group reportedly took off from Tashan Bama, a popular motor park near the University of Maiduguri.

READ ALSO:

The social media is agog with the sad news of her death as her family, friends and colleagues are mourning her.

One of her friends, Owoicho Johnson, posted on the deceased bride’s Facebook page: “Am heart-broken with the news of your death. When you called me yesterday Morning 26/12/19, you only told me you were at Tasha Bama about to travel to your village.

“I never knew that would be the last time I will hear ever from you. It’s devastating hearing the sad news of your demise along Gwoza road.”

A family member, Jubril Ujulu, confirmed on his Facebook page that Martha was travelling with a sister, Zainab, who was also killed.

Another, Chioma Violet, said she was “planning to attend the wedding here in Yola cos the father-in-law of the deceased is my principal where I work can’t just believe it… Rest on dear. It is too painful.”

The Boko Haram insurgency in Northern Nigeria has caused over 35,000 deaths, according to the United Nations. Most of the deaths have occurred in the three northeastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.