Yobe governor commends Nigerian troops for repelling Boko Haram attack

The Yobe State Governor, Mala Buni, has praised Nigerian soldiers for successfully repelling a Boko Haram attack on the state capital, Damaturu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the military, on Sunday evening, repelled the attack which caused panic among residents of Damaturu.

The governor, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Abdullahi Bego, expressed his happiness particularly with the army, the airforce and other security agencies for thwarting the evil intentions of the insurgents.

The official encouraged the residents of the state to be fervent in prayers.

He called on the residents to give maximum support to security forces by providing useful information.

According to the statement, Mr Buni is currently in Saudi Arabia on a religious duty called ‘Umrah’

Read the full statement by Mr Bego below.

“His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni has commended the army, the airforce and other branches of the nation’s security forces for their gallantry and resolve in the wake of the attempt by Boko Haram insurgents to infiltrate Damaturu, the state capital yesterday.

“The governor, who has been briefed on the incident, pays tribute to the security forces for the sustained onslaught against the insurgents, which denied them a chance to conduct their campaign of terrorist violence in Damaturu.

“His Excellency notes that the effort to prevent and thwart Boko Haram violence must remain sustained and deepened and must necessarily remain an all-hands-on-deck affair.

“The governor calls on people in Damaturu and across the state to remain calm and resilient and to continue to pray for improved peace and security.

“The governor specifically urges Imams and other religious leaders to intensify prayers in their mosques and places of worship for divine intervention in the security situation in the state and the country.

“His Excellency Governor Buni also urges people to continue to support the effort of the military and other security forces by providing any information they may have on any suspicious movements or activity.

“His Excellency the governor, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Umrah, has also observed, along with numerous other people, special prayers for Almighty Allah (SWT) to protect the people of Yobe State and the rest of the country from the evils of terrorists, insurgents and other criminals”, the statement read.