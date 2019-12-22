Panic in Damaturu as soldiers repel Boko Haram attack

There is panic in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, as soldiers repel what appears to be a Boko Haram attack.
Residents report heavy artillery shelling, particularly from the northern part of the town around Gashua road.
Many residents ran into the houses for safety while shops and businesses closed hurriedly.
Many travellers were also stranded on the roads leading to the state capital as soldiers temporarily blocked the roads.
There has been no official statement on the current situation.
Details later…
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES,
you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: . To advertise here Call Willie +2347088095401...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.