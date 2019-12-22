Panic in Damaturu as soldiers repel Boko Haram attack

Related News

There is panic in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, as soldiers repel what appears to be a Boko Haram attack.

Residents report heavy artillery shelling, particularly from the northern part of the town around Gashua road.

Many residents ran into the houses for safety while shops and businesses closed hurriedly.

Many travellers were also stranded on the roads leading to the state capital as soldiers temporarily blocked the roads.

There has been no official statement on the current situation.

